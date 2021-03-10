Ujjain: BJP will win 250 seats in WB; Mamata will lose by 50,000 votes, says Vijayvargiya

Burhanpur: BJP national general secretary and party in-charge in West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvergiya on Wednesday called on the kin of ex-state president Nandkumar Singh Chouhan and paid floral tribute to the departed soul. He also visited ex-district panchayat president Gyaneshwar Patil’s residence and paid tribute to his father Punaji Patil.

Later, while interacting with media persons Vijayvergiya expressed confidence that BJP will form government in West Bengal with a thumping majority.

Further he added that party’s target is to win 200 seats and we will win nearly as many seats and will form government in the state.

He said that the people of Bengal are showing trust on Prime Minister Modi. People want Bengal to be Sonar Bangla- as dreamt by Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda.

On Mamata Banerjee contesting from Nandigram, he said that Mamata would have lost the election from Bhawanipur so she may have thought that Nandigram is a winnable seat for her. But, she will lose the seat by 50,000 votes to Subendru Adhikari, he added.

Vijayvargiya rejected the predictions of exit polls outrightly and said that exit polls are seldom accurate, during general elections the exit poll gave us eight seats, but we won 18 seats in West Bengal. This time the exit poll is predicting 120 seats, but according to my understanding, we will win 250 seats.

Jaipal Singh Chavda, Ramesh Mendola, Jeetu Jirati, Harinarayan Yadav and other party leaders were present.