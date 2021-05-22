Ujjain: BJP presser; ‘Beds at govt health facilities increased from 423 to 2,600’

Ujjain: BJP leaders held a joint press conference at Brihaspati Bhavan, here on Saturday afternoon.

Higher education minister and district Covid-19 in-charge Mohan Yadav, Member of Parliament Anil Firojia and MLA Paras Jain

said during the Covid-19 period, the government has provided better health facilities to the people.

The government arranged for oxygen, beds and expensive medicines and as of April 1, only 423 beds were available.

Today number of beds has increased to 2,600. Covid-19 care centers have been established at tehsil to town level for those with mild symptoms to treat the sick near his home.

They informed that despite the Covid-19 time, there was no let-up in development work. Construction works related to new collectorate and highway is on. People are getting employment.

We are marching on to victory against Covid-19 while fighting with the spirits of the people. Covid-19 care centers were opened in small spaces, they said.