Ujjain: Alleged bid to burn Lord Hanuman idol in Barnagar, Hindu Mahasabha demands action

Barnagar (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): The members of Hindu Mahasabha Barnagar unit have demanded action against anti-social elements who attempted to burn the idol of Lord Hanuman on Saturday night in Navagraha temple located in Bhimraj Bagh.

The members informed about the incident to police and demanded arrest of the miscreants at the earliest. Divisional vice president Pappu Kaushal was present on the occasion along with Pankaj Sarsodiya, Sanjay Rana, Ashok Kevat, Bablu Prajapat and others. On Sunday, a fresh chola (vermillion paste) was offered to the deity. Police investigation is underway.