Ujjain: Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev remembered on death anniversary

Ujjain: Congress workers on 90th death anniversary of martyrs Bhagatsingh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on Tuesday paid tribute to them and garlanded their statues located at Shahid Bhagatsingh Udhyan at Singhpuri.

On this occasion hundreds of party members were present.

Congress spokesperson Vivek Soni said that under the leadership of district Congress head Mahesh Soni and rural head Kamal Patel, the party members gathered at the garden and paid tribute to great martyrs.

The party members also threw light on their contribution to the freedom struggle of the nation. On this occasion Youth Congress district head Bharat Shankar Joshi, Kailash Bisen, Arpit Dubey, Rajesh Vyas were present among others.