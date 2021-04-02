Ujjain: Beer bar sealed in Nanakheda area

Ujjain: Rajnandini Bar located in the Nanakheda area was sealed on Friday night for flouting the provisions of Section 144 of Cr PC enforced in wake of corona pandemic.

Deputy-collector Virendra Singh Dangi informed that eatables and liquor were being served to customers at the time of raid on the bar. Spot fine was also recovered from an ‘ahata’ (premises) of a country-made liquor shop (kalali) located in the same area.