Ujjain: ‘Bas Inti Si Baat’ and ‘Jaganniyanta Shri Mahakaleshwar’ released

Guests release books of Dr Chaurishiya and Dr Tiwari during a programme in Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Books ‘Bas Itni Si Baat’ written by President award recipient former school teacher Dr Pushpa Chaurishiya and ‘Jaganniyanta Shri Mahakaleshwar’ authored by retired additional collector Dr Ram Prakash Tiwari were released during a function. Three organisations MP Lekhak Sangh, Saral Kavyanjali and Gajlanjali Sahityik Sanstha jointly organised the programme at the MP Institute of Social Science Research auditorium.

Former divisional commissioner Dr Mohan Gupt in his presidential address at the book release ceremony said, the anarchy spread in the field of language should be protected, because today there is no such brilliant teacher who can guide us, so it is the responsibility of the creators to protect the language. Vibhash Upadhyay, vice-president of Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad, said that the preservation of language is the preservation of our civilisation and culture. He wished that Kalidasa’s works should be recited in the Mahakal temple as Jaidev’s works are recited in the Jagannath temple.

Reviewing ‘Bas Itni Si Baat’, renowned critic Dr Shailendra Parashar said that ‘doha’ is a limited verse. In this a lot of attention is paid to the quantities. In this work, the letters that touch the soul are not couplets. Reviewing the book of Dr Tiwari, Vikram University proctor Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma said that when a person creates the land of creation, many dimensions emerge. Self-realisation is important and this work has included all the references on this subject.

Special guest former vice chancellor Dr Ramrajesh Mishra in his address while congratulating both the litterateurs said that in these couplets Dr Chaurishiya seems to be living moment to moment, while Dr Tiwari has done a wonderful job by going back in history. In the beginning, Saraswati Vandana was presented by Dr Rajesh Rawal. The welcome speech was given by Dr Harimohan Budholia. The guest was welcomed by Dr Shrikrishna Joshi of Gajlanjali and Santosh Supekar of Saral Kavyanjali. The programme was conducted by Dr Vijay Sukhwani and gratitude was expressed by Vinod Kabra.

