Ujjain: Bar Association protests against manhandling of lawyer, his kin

Ujjain: Bar association members staged a protest against the alleged manhandling of lawyer and his family members by cops for not complying with Covid norms during night curfew on Saturday. As per the reports Kirti Bhatnagar, brother-in-law of lawyer Gopalsingh Hirawat, along with his Covid-positive sister was coming to the city after consulting a doctor in Indore on Saturday.

The cops stopped Kirti at Sindhi Colony Square so he called the Gopal to solve the matter. The lawyer told the cops the reasons for Kirti’s outing so the cops allowed them to enter the city.

However, the lawyer alleged that the cops again stopped his family members at Tower Chowk and thrashed them. On Tuesday the Bar Association’s members made a human chain at Tower Chowk and demanded strict action against the accused cops. Gopal said that police have assured him that action will be taken and FIR will be registered against the cops.