Ujjain: Bandh against GST anomalies gets mixed response

Ujjain: The call of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) for half day against GST on Friday evoked mixed response in the city. Bandh was also supported by All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA). CAIT general secretary Pravin Khandelwal informed that on Friday dharnas were staged on 1,500 different places across the country. The traders alleged that GST is depriving traders of their fundamental rights. Transporters also shut their offices for half day.

The bandh was also supported by All India FMCG Distribution Federation, North India Spice Traders Association and some other while All India Motor Transport Congress did not support the bandh. In the city traders closed their shops in morning in Doulatganj, Freeganj and some other parts of the city to support bandh. The traders also raised slogans against GST and Union Government.

Bambakhana merchants extend support

Traders are severely plagued by extremely unsuitable laws like GST, income tax fine and penalties of thousands of lakhs in textile trade, along with seizure of bank accounts and property confiscation. For exhibiting their ire against these issues, the Bambkhana Merchants Association organised a protest by shouting slogans against GST keeping their entire establishments closed. On this occasion, president of the Bambakhana Merchants Association, Varun Sharma, Chairman Ashok Maheshwari, Vice President Madhav Dantwani, Treasurer Vijay Pataudi, Vimal Chordia, Pankaj Chhajed, Gaurav Maheshwari, Mukesh Jain, Manoj Ludharani, Mukesh Namdev, Saifuddin Ariwala, and traders like Harish Meghani were present.