Ujjain: Band-baja baraat taken to police station for flouting Covid-19 norms

Ujjain: Kharakuan police held up people comprising band-baaja baraat at the police station on Thursday night for flouting Covid-19 norms.

The baraatis were released but the car used by the band has been seized. Police said the matter pertains to the wedding of a young man of Bohra community.

His family took out a small procession. TI KK Tiwari spotted the procession while it was passing through Teliwada.

Eye witnesses alleged that a number of participants did not wear masks and were also not observing physical distancing. TI then brought both the band party and the participants of the procession to the police station.

To perform the wedding rituals, the baraatis were sent back but the band-baja’s carriage and the bandwallas were detained.

Ex-corporator Ravi Rai came out in support of the band party. He told TI that the marriage procession has been allowed under the Covid-19 protocol and thus it is not right to hold the band party in the police station.

According to the Covid-19 protocol, 100 guests can participate in a marriage and the procession can be taken out within the confines of the wedding venue.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 12:58 AM IST