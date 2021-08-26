e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:26 AM IST

Ujjain: Bajrang Dal torches effigy of Pakistan

FP News Service
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajran Dal activists demonstrate at Chamunda Mata Chouraha in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajran Dal activists demonstrate at Chamunda Mata Chouraha in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP

Ujjain: Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad staged protest on Wednesday against the alleged pro-Pak sloganeering in Ujjain. Administration had barricaded the main squares from all sides.

Only members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad could were allowed to and from the protest site, besides the administrative officials. Bajrang Dal raised slogans of Pakistan Murdabad and Vande Mataram. After demonstrating for over an hour, Bajrang dal submitted a memorandum in the name of the governor to ADM Narendra Suryavanshi. Government staff in large number including ASP City Amarendra Singh, ASP Ravindra Verma, Tehsildar Abhishek Sharma, CSP Hemlata Agarwal were present at the spot.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:26 AM IST
