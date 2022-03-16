Ujjain: Bajrang Dal comes out in support of movie 'The Kashmir Files'

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): Several Hindu organisations have supported the newly released film, The Kashmir Files. On Monday night, various officials of Bajrang Dal took out a rally promoting the film and watched the movie in PVR altogether. Office bearers of Bajrang Dal also took a jibe at former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.



‘Kashmir Files’ is being screened at PVR theatres. Various comments regarding the movie are doing rounds on social media. In addition to that, various Hindu organisations were promoting the movie. In a similar incident, various Bajrang Dal officials took out a rally to watch the movie at PVR. During this rally, slogans were raised against former chief minister Digvijaya Singh. District convener Ankit Choubey urged that every citizen should watch the movie which talks about the pain of Kashmiri Pandits. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the movie based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir in the early 1990s has been declared tax free in the state.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:10 AM IST