e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:10 AM IST

Ujjain: Bajrang Dal comes out in support of movie 'The Kashmir Files'

‘Kashmir Files’ is being screened at PVR theatres. Various comments regarding the movie are doing rounds on social media. In addition to that, various Hindu organisations were promoting the movie.
FP News Service
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): Several Hindu organisations have supported the newly released film, The Kashmir Files. On Monday night, various officials of Bajrang Dal took out a rally promoting the film and watched the movie in PVR altogether. Office bearers of Bajrang Dal also took a jibe at former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.

‘Kashmir Files’ is being screened at PVR theatres. Various comments regarding the movie are doing rounds on social media. In addition to that, various Hindu organisations were promoting the movie. In a similar incident, various Bajrang Dal officials took out a rally to watch the movie at PVR. During this rally, slogans were raised against former chief minister Digvijaya Singh. District convener Ankit Choubey urged that every citizen should watch the movie which talks about the pain of Kashmiri Pandits. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the movie based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir in the early 1990s has been declared tax free in the state.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: From procuring food grains to supplying them, MP doing a great job, says Bisahulal Singh Bhopal: From procuring food grains to supplying them, MP doing a great job, says Bisahulal Singh
Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:10 AM IST