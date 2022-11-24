Ujjain: AYUSH college teachers demand equal pay

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Professors, readers and lecturers posted in AYUSH colleges of the state are not getting paid and other medical special allowances which the professors, readers and lecturers posted in medical colleges of the state are getting. It is a matter of great irony that the pay scale of only AYUSH medical teachers of the state is not being revised because they belong to the Indian system of medicine.

A revised pay scale is being received at all places on equivalent posts in medical education college, dental college, veterinary college and college of agriculture, arts, commerce and science. In June 2018, a partial amendment in the demand for salary revision of Ayurveda medical teachers, 8,900-grade pay and revised pay scale of 37,400- to 67,000 was provided only to the principals in the cabinet meeting.

While the pay scale should have been revised from the feeding cadre, that is, it should have been from the lecturer. Under the pandemic period, all the AYUSH doctor teachers had given their services in the district hospital and have done inspirational work for society. Ayurveda Teachers Association, Madhya Pradesh Government Autonomous Dhanwantari Ayurveda College, Ujjain unit has demanded to soon remove the anomaly very soon from the principal secretary and commissioner, directorate of Indian Medical System, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal.

Read Also Ujjain: Building staff to be punished for illegal construction