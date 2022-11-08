Ujjain: AUCTIONING OF BINOD MILL LAND

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Why are the authorities bent on auctioning the government land of Binod Mill’s Chawl and giving it to the builders? They are trying to do so even though the residents of Binod Mill’s Chawl want to deposit the amount of their occupancy area in the government treasury, according to the decision of the cabinet of the Madhya Pradesh government. If the residents are willing to deposit the amount, what is the need for evicting them, and giving them some alternate land?

Why are the families of mill labourers not being given the lease of their occupancy area as per the government’s decision? What is the obstacle to that?

NL Nagar, Pawan Garwal and Rakesh Rao jointly issued a press release on Monday on behalf of Binod Mill-Bimal Mill Rehwasi Kalyan Samiti, raising this issue.

They said that the Madhya Pradesh government’s cabinet took a decision on September 24, 2020, in the interest of the urban poor. In a circular to all the collectors of Madhya Pradesh, it has been directed that in the case of residential plots in urban areas, for an area up to 150 square meters, one-year permanent lease should be issued.

When the government has brought this scheme for the entire state, then why is this decision not being implemented on Binod Mill’s Chawl?

The administration is intent on selling Binod Mill's land to builders, so why can’t the residents living here for the last 70 to 80 years be given a 30-year lease by depositing the money according to their occupancy area?