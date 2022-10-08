Ujjain:  Assembly elections, 2023; Congress leader reaches city to gauge party pulse 

Congress party’s district in-charge Shobha Ojha addresses an organisational meeting in Ujjain on Friday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A year before the assembly elections, Congress started to intensify its preparations. Congress’s Ujjain district in-charge Shobha Ojha reached the city on Friday and spoke to the office-bearers. She had come to gauge the pulse of the organisation. Shobha Ojha, former president of Pradesh Mahila Congress and currently Congress in-charge of Ujjain district, reached in the afternoon and held a meeting of block and booth presidents at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Congress office located in Kshirsagar.

In fact, Shobha Ojha had come to Ujjain to know the health of the organisation in the course of preparations for the upcoming assembly elections. She personally discussed with all the block presidents of the division and got to know the status of their organisation. She said that only those workers will be promoted in the organisation who will work sincerely for the party. Later, talking to media, she claimed that the Kamal Nath government had launched the Mahakal Corridor project which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate in Ujjain on October 11.

Read Also Ujjain: Abhinav Rangmandal to host 37th National Drama Fest from tomorrow