Ujjain: Ashram suspected of feeding leftovers to inmates

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ambodiya Sevadham management had served leftovers from wedding functions to the inmates. Health department officials probing the death of two inmates suspect that after consuming the leftover, 70 to 80 inmates fell sick.

Though ashram authorities have denied health department officialsí assertion, food poisoning is suspected to be the cause of sickness. Soon after consuming the food, almost all inmates suffered from stomach ache, chest pain, vomiting and diarrhea, which are the major symptoms of food poisoning.

On Monday, six ashram inmates were brought to district hospital in serious condition. Two of them died during the course of treatment. A critical inmate was referred to Indore.

The sick inmates were put on drips. They alleged that they were fed leftover food from wedding functions and claimed that even ëgol-gappesí-- a popular snack in all Indian wedding buffets ñ too were served. Traces of ëgol-gappesí were found in the stomach of deceased Amar and Lokesh.

However, ashram office-in charge Shailendra Kumavat denied the allegations stating that such leftover food is banned in the ashram. He also added that others had not fallen sick.

Tehsildar Yogesh Meshram is probing the incident. CMHO Dr Sanjay Sharma too rushed a five-member team of doctors to the ashram. ADM Santosh Tagore was yet to issue an official statement. He said that the investigating team was yet to submit its report and it would not be proper to comment at this stage.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 01:24 AM IST