Ujjain: Artists imparted nuances of sculpture making at workshop

Ujjain: Samras Kala Workshop on metal sculpture concluded on Thursday on the premises of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy. Chief guest, divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav inaugurated the exhibition of metal sculptures. Senior sculptor Dr Harendra Shah presided over the programme while Prof Shailendrakumar Sharma was the special guest of the programme. During the programme senior sculptor Radhakishan Wadia and senior painter Dr Shrikrishna Joshi also shared their views.

Thirty-eight artistes of Betul district were imparted nuances of sculpture. Their work was displayed at the exhibition. The guests were welcomed by in-charge director Pratibha Dave and deputy director Dr Yogeshwari Firojia. Mukesh Kala was the in-charge of the workshop. The programme was conducted by Dr Santosh Pandya.