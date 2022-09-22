Ujjain: Arrangements made to witness annual celestial phenomena today

Photo: Pixabay |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As the earth revolves around the sun, this revolution leads to a phenomenon where the sun forms a vertical position with the equator on September 23, which is called†as ìSharad Sampatî or Autumnal Equinox. The Sun being perpendicular to the equator makes day and night equal, that is†12-12 hours. After September 23, the sun will be in the Southern Hemisphere and enter the Libra sign.

With the shifting of the Sun in the southern hemisphere which is†now in the northern hemisphere, the days will gradually start getting shorter and the nights will start getting longer. This sequence will continue till December 22. On December 22, the day will be shortest and night will be the longest in the northern hemisphere including India.

Due to the entry of the Sun into the Southern Hemisphere from September 24, the intensity of sun rays will gradually decrease in the Northern Hemisphere. That marks the beginning of autumn. This incident of September 23 can be observed at Government Jiwaji Observatory, Ujjain through†the Shanku Yantra (cone device) and Nadivalaya Yantra (equinoctial sundial). On September 23, the shadow of Shanku (cone) will be seen moving along a straight line (equator) for the whole day. Before September 23, (from March 22 to September 22) the round part of the northern†edge of the Nadivalaya Yantra received sunlight.

On September 23, no sunlight will be visible on the northern and southern edges and from September 24 to the next six months till March 20, the sunlight will fall on the southern circle of the Nadivalaya Yantra. In this way, people can see the hemispherical change of the Sun directly through the Nadivalaya Yantra.