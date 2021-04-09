Indore

Ujjain: Anushthan to end corona begins at Mahakal temple

By FP News Service

77 priests would chant Vedic hymns during the abhishekatmak anushthan

MTMC administrator Narendra Suryavanshi launched the anushthan by performing panchamrut puja of Mahakal Jyotirlingam.
Ujjain: In a bid to end Corona pandemic, Mahakaleshwar Temple ManagementCommittee (MTMC) would began an 11-day ‘Atirudra Mahamratyunja Anushthan on Friday.

The event began at 8 am at the Nandi-grih under the guidance of Pt Ghanshyam Pujari. According to priest Pradeep Pujari, 77 priests would chant Vedic hymns during the ‘abhishekatmak anushthan’ everyday between 8 am to 2 pm.

MTMC employees ensured the observation of corona norms during the anushthan. MTMC administrator Narendra Suryavanshi formally launched the event by performing panchamurt abhishek pujan at the garbh-grih.

He then presented Varini to the Brahmins. He informed that the objective of the event is to eradicate Covid-19 from the world for the betterment of people. According to him, MTMC decided to host it as part of its routine activities.

