Ujjain: Anushthan to end corona begins at Mahakal temple

Ujjain: In a bid to end Corona pandemic, Mahakaleshwar Temple ManagementCommittee (MTMC) would began an 11-day ‘Atirudra Mahamratyunja Anushthan on Friday.

The event began at 8 am at the Nandi-grih under the guidance of Pt Ghanshyam Pujari. According to priest Pradeep Pujari, 77 priests would chant Vedic hymns during the ‘abhishekatmak anushthan’ everyday between 8 am to 2 pm.

MTMC employees ensured the observation of corona norms during the anushthan. MTMC administrator Narendra Suryavanshi formally launched the event by performing panchamurt abhishek pujan at the garbh-grih.

He then presented Varini to the Brahmins. He informed that the objective of the event is to eradicate Covid-19 from the world for the betterment of people. According to him, MTMC decided to host it as part of its routine activities.