Ujjain: Anugoonj to be held on December 28

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A divisional level Anugoonj 2021-22 programme is being organised on December 28 at Pt Suryanarayan Vyas Sankul, Kalidas Sanskrit Academy to enhance the talents of the students in various disciplines and for their all-round development. In the Anugoonj programme, the students will give their performances on dance, singing, drama and instrumental.

A preparatory meeting was organised on Thursday under the chairmanship of joint- director, school education, RK Singh for the successful conduct of the programme. In the meeting, Singh gave directions to the convener and members of various committees. He also discussed mentors in detail in the context of presentations and instructions were given to them for effective presentations.

Dr Rajendra Prakash Gupt conducted the meeting. Principals KK Porwal, Mukesh Trivedi, BS Thakur, Amitoj Bhargava, Vivek Tiwari, Vibha Sharma, Sujata Apte, Sangeeta Shrivastava, Padma Raghuvanshi and Sanjay Lalwani, Surendra Panchal, Ritu Sharma, Brajesh Sharma, Pramod Sharma, Suresh Dwivedi and Vasudev Apte attended the meeting along with conveners and members of various committees were also present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 01:46 AM IST