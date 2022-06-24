Ujjain: Anand’ is beyond limits of words and language, says Narmada Upadhyaya

Litterateur Narmada Prasad Upadhyaya delivers a web lecture. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research (MPISSR) organised a special web lecture under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme series, here on Thursday. The web lecture was on ‘Anand: Bandhanjayi’ delivered by Narmada Prasad Upadhyaya, renowned essayist, literary critic and art scholar. The programme was attended by scholars and faculties from various colleges and universities across the country.

Upadhyaya explained ‘Anand’ from different perspectives. He initiated the talk with the meaning of ‘Anand’ which is beyond the limits of words and language. Language does not have enough capability to bind the bliss. Happiness cannot be divided as it has multifarious dimensions. From the oriental scriptures to date, their extended panels have been discussed. The feeling of fulfilment after necessities is bliss. The feeling of success in work is also bliss. Saints live in unparalleled bliss. It is bliss to be an extrovert from an introvert.

Upadhyaya said that the arrival of contentment is also bliss. The bliss which has been experienced should be disseminated among the people. Beautiful quotes of bliss have been outlined in various art forms like dance, music, and architecture which he explained with numerous examples. The exuberance of bliss is shown in the illustration. It seems that first colours would have arrived, and then nature and living beings would have arrived in this world. At the root of all arts is bliss. In the pleasure principle of the West, it is a matter of lust, whereas, in the Indian context, the path of bliss passes through yoga. Later generations in the 80’s have followed the Western route.

The programme was presided over by the president of the MPISSR Dr Gopal Krishna Sharma. The director of MPISSR Prof Yatindra Singh Sisodia gave the welcome address and also introduced the theme of the event. The programme was coordinated by Dr Shailendra Parashar, senior fellow, ICSSR and Dr Manu Gautam proposed the vote of thanks.