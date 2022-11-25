Ujjain: Ample job opportunities for students with masters in English, says Dr Hemant Gahlot

Dr Hemant Gahlot putting his views during the special lecture programme | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A special lecture on “Career Prospects in English Literature and Language” was organised by the department of English, Government Madhav College.

What was distinctive about the programme was that from start to finish it was executed by the PG students of English. Expert resource person, Dr Hemant Gahlot, professor and head, department of English, Government Girls Post-Graduate College, said that ample job opportunities are there for students with masters in English.

Also in the present context of digitalization, the job market is full of newer careers unheard of before like blogging, content writing, product promotion, e-marketing, copy writing and many more. Previously teaching used to be the most popular option but not any longer as newer avenues are opening. In his presidential address, principal Dr Jawaharlal Barmaiya expressed his delight over students' active participation and stage skills.

The welcome speech and the outline of the programme was given by the head of the English department, Dr Rajshree Sheth. IQAC coordinator Dr Alpana Upadhyay encouraged the students in her address and also welcomed Dr Sadique Mansoori who has joined the English department recently. MA student Jahanvi Parmar welcomed the guests by offering them live plants in beautiful pots handmade by Bhagyesh Joshi. Introduction of the key speaker was given by Maskeen Kaur. The programme was jointly conducted by Saloni Jain and Neha Gawali and vote of thanks was given by Aayushi Gupta.

