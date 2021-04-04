Ujjain: Amid Sunday lockdown women celebrate Sheetla Saptami

Ujjain: Despite restrictions, administrative warnings and strict vigil in wake of Corona pandemic, women turned up in large numbers at Goddess Sheetala temples in the city on Sunday to worship on Sheetla Saptami. After customary worship, the devotees offered ‘basoda’ (cold food prepared on previous night) to presiding deity. Most of the women devotees wore face masks, though norms of maintaining physical distance were not complied with. All these happened despite collector’s clarification that there will be no relaxation to the women for Sheetla Saptami pujan on Sunday. He had also urged the women to worship the Sheetla Mata at their homes only, but few of them followed it.

Surge in positive percentage

The medical bulletin of April 3 once again surprised everyone as 12 per cent sample reports turned out to be positive. A minor boy of Kot Mohalla and a minor girl of Rishi Nagar (both aged 16) are among the new patients. Further, two father-son duo of Shriram Nagar and Kot Mohalla and 3 couples of Freeganj’s multi-story building, Ashok Nagar, Money Park Colony and Pragati Nagar have also tested corona-positive.

City loses bright mathematcian

A bright mathematician, Prof Anurag Singh Titov, who was admitted at a private hospital, succumbed to corona early on Sunday. He was admitted there a couple of days ago. A professor at Government Madhav Science College, Dr Titov had a huge following among the students and was held dear by his colleagues. He was also a good yoga instructor. His funeral was held at Triveni Mokshdham. Family sources informed that Prof’s Titov wife, who is a teacher at a CBSE school, is also suffering from the same disease and her condition reported to be critical.