Ujjain: All India Station Masters’ Association organises annual general meeting

Ujjain: All India Station Masters’ Association (AISMA) Ratlam division organised a safety seminar and annual general meeting (AGM) at railway community hall here on Wednesday.

Over 100 station masters mulled over secured and punctual operations of trains.

Central leader of AISMA DT Ghanchi was the chief guest. Zonal secretary AISMA Apurv Jani was special guest and zonal president AISMA RK Singh presided over the AGM. Safety seminar was organised in second session of meeting. Senior divisional operations manager PK Tiwari was chief guest and divisional operations manager Ajay B Thakur was the special guest of safety seminar.

Traffic inspector Sanjay Jha and SR instructor ATC Sanjay Bhavsar were the main speaker of safety seminar. Station manager Ram Sagar Yadav also spoke in the session on alertness on duty and safe movement of trains. Both the guests emphasised on the role of station master in safe train movement and told about how an alert station master can save many lives.

Retired station masters of Ratlam rail division were also invited in the programme and were felicitated by gifting mementos for their uncountable contribution in building of association. New divisional body of AISMA Ratlam was also formed in the meeting. Abhilash Nagar of Ujjain was elected as divisional president and Brijesh Meena of Ratlam was elected as new divisional secretary. Nagar delivered the welcome speech while Vikas Badole proposed a vote of thanks.