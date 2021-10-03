Ujjain: All faith-prayer meet held at Bhartiya Jnanpith  to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti 

Ujjain: An all faith-prayer meeting was held on Saturday at Bhartiya Jnanpith on the 152nd birth anniversary of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Senior freedom fighter Premnarayan Nagar, the chief guest said, “There was in Gandhi’s life an inseparable bond between non-violence and religious harmony. Gandhi chose All faith-prayer meets to communicate his thoughts and ideas to his fellow humankind and the prayer ground in Gandhi Smriti that today stands as a stark reminder of chastity and self-purification also reverberates with the eternal message that the children left behind through their prayer.”

Presiding over the function, District Bar Association president Ravindra Trivedi laid stress on the need for imbibing the universal values of Ahimsa, Satya and AtmaNirbharta: Non-violence, Truth and Self Reliance in today’s turbulent times. He called upon the student and teaching community to make a resolve towards instilling these values. Seema Dubey conducted the programme.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 01:05 AM IST