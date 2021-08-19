Ujjain: After seven days city witnesses downpour

Advertisement

Ujjain: After a hiatus of 7 days rain drenched the city again on Wednesday. The city received incessant rains from morning till noon on Tuesday. The return of monsoon has once again raised the hopes of the people. Despite continuous rain for 15 days rain, the overall figure has touched 17 inches in Ujjain. Gambhir Dam, the main source of the city's water supply system, has not yet received even 20 % of its capacity. The water level in the Gambhir dam was 398 mcft on Wednesday. This time 420 mcft of water had come to Gambhir dam on 12th August.

Ujjain city received 19.4 mm of rain during the day. With this, the figure of rain in Ujjain touched 507 mm. The effect of rain is visible on the crops. Soybean and maize crops standing in the fields are flourishing, giving hope that this time the yield would be better.

The weather has turned very pleasant. The night temperature has dropped from 25 degrees to 23.2 degrees, while the day temperature was recorded at 25.5 degrees as per on Tuesday it was recorded at 31.5 degrees.

RAIN IN DIFFERENT TEHSILS

Ujjain - 499 mm

Ghattiya- 715 mm

Khachrod - 589 mm

Nagda - 665 mm

Badnagar - 614 mm

Mahidpur - 739 mm

Jharra – 821 mm

Tarana - 477 mm

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:32 AM IST