Ujjain: Affected farmers a worried lot as soyabean crop fail

Ujjain: The soybean farmers here are a worried lot as non-fruiting (failure) is being reported from many villages in the district. This time soybean has been sown in 4.83 lakh hectares.

There have been complaints of failure in soyabean crop from Khachrod and Mahidpur blocks.

Farmers have also complained about yellow mosaic diseases and damage to the leaves due to infestation in the crop/

The affected farmers are continuously submitting memorandum to demand survey and crop insurance.

Officialspeak

Deputy director of agriculture department RPS Nayak said, the condition of crops is good in the entire area. The rains have also almost settled and our survey team is continuously visiting and advising the farmers, he added.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:23 AM IST