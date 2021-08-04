Ujjain: Administration's bid to vacate 13 homes for Mahakal Temple expansion plan in limbo

Ujjain: In the Mahakal area, the matter of the Tehsildar's notice to 13 homeowners who build houses on government land seems to be getting entangled in the administrative technicalities.

The tehsildar has given notices to 13 landlords considering the land of survey numbers 2252/1 and 2252/2 as government land. The matter will come up for hearing on August 6. Survey number 2253 / 1/2 is recorded in the name of 13 landlords whom tehsildar Abhishek Sharma has issued notices.

However, it has come to fore that they are in possession of private land and not government land. These landlords have claimed 50-year-old possession history as per the records of the municipal corporation.

They are also in possession of an approved map and permission of construction issued by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

Dharmendra Sharma, the lawyer of the landlords, said that all 13 landlords have valid documents. Tehsildar does not have the right to give notice to his clients, he added.

Because this matter is related to Municipal Corporation, in a way the tehsildar has encroached upon the jurisdiction of the civic body. The matter will be heard on August 6. We are also moving civil court under section 80, he added.