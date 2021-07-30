Ujjain: Administration tweaks rules for Monday darshan during Shravan month; now devotees to be allowed darshan only by pre-booking

Ujjain: The administration which was left red faced due to the mismanagement on the first Monday of the Shravan month has now made pre-booking mandatory for the devotees for darshan on coming Mondays of holy month.

The darshan window will be for 10 hours and will have 2 sessions: 5 am to 1 pm and 7 to 9 pm.

The system of entry and exit in the temple has also been changed. There was a huge crowd on the 1st Monday. Due to the presence of more than 1 lakh devotees and CM in Ujjain, the darshan system of the Mahakal temple had collapsed. Due to this a situation of stampede was created. Due to the pressure of the crowd, the administration had to make the darshan system free for all.

The administration, which failed miserably on the 1st Monday, changed the system for the 2nd Monday. Collector Ashish Singh ordered that darshan on Monday will only be held pre-booking.

However, the time of Darshan has been increased from 8 to 10 hours. The administration has claimed to have arranged for darshan of 5,000 devotees under pre-booking on the first Monday day of the holy month. Covid protocol will be strictly followed in pre-booking. It will be mandatory to show the vaccination certificate or the Covid negative report of 48 hours before. Darshan will not be allowed without booking.

Changes in entry-exit system

The system of entry and exit in Mahakal temple will be changed for 3 days in the month of Shravan. On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the entrance will be in front of the Chardham temple and after leaving the temple, devotees will also return from this side. Arrangement for prasad-early darshan, luggage, shoe stand and parking will be near Chardham temple. On Monday, the normal protocol and early darshan system will be completely closed. It will be mandatory for the devotees to have a vaccination certificate or a negative report of the Covid test 48 hours before. Entry of priests, journalists, duty employees-officers will be done from gate number 4. Shops selling flowers will remain on Triveni Sangrahalaya Marg. The entry of visitors on Mahakal Valley and Begumbagh road will be completely closed.

Change in the Sawari System.

Ujjain: The entry of all except the priests-pandas and Kahars in the hall will be restricted. Only Kahar, priest, police and five employees of Mahakal temple will take part in Sawari. There will be no decoration on the road and the entry of outsiders will be restricted. Movement of crowd and public will be completely restricted on Ramghat and ride route. During the worship at Ramghat, only priests will particpate and all nearby routes will be closed during the Sawari.