Ujjain: Administration razes goon Chenu's home again

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has razed illegally reconstructed home of history-sheeter Chenu in the Central Kotwali area on Thursday.

His home was demolished by administration officials but the infamous crook Chenuí kins rebuilt it ahead of his daughterís marriage.

On receiving information, a team of the Municipal Corporation reached to demolish the home which met with opposition from Chenu's wife and daughter.

His wife and kin wailed before the team of local administration claiming that they had submitted an application to CSP still they have come to demolish their home when their daughter's marriage is all set to begin, Wedding cards have been printed and guests have arrived. The daughter of accused kept pleading to the officials not to raze the home, to no avail.

Officials razed down the home nevertheless. CSP Pallavi Shukla said Chenu is an infamous history-sheeter of Central Kotwali. More than 50 crime cases are registered against him.

The home which was demolished by officials was rebuilt by his family members. So the home was demolished again.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 12:46 AM IST