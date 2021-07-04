Ujjain: Administration measures government ‘road’ occupied by Congress leader

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The administration on Sunday reached Mundla Suleman to measure the land occupied by a Congress leader occupied the official road itself.

In village Mundla Suleman, 1.22 hectares of land having survey number 235 and 0.44 hectares land of survey number 211 are recorded as Noiyat road in the revenue records. This road directly connects Mundla Suleman to Neelkanth village. The route also connects Lekoda.

There were reports that a Congress leader Bahadur Singh Bhati has encroached this land meant for the road. Bhati is a Congress leader and he has a big clout in the village so the patwari did not dare to measure the land.

However, on Saturday, collector Asheesh Singh sent tehsildar Shrikant Sharma with the revenue team and police to measure the land-in-question.

Tehsildar was present the whole time during the measurement which lasted for about six hours. During the inspection, the administrative team came to know that Bhati had changed the direction of the drain to grab the land. Despite owning a lot of land in the village Bhati occupied the land of the road two years ago. Due to this made the road turned into a narrow lane.

The encroachment of Kamal Singh, Gabbu, Balkrishna, Narendra Bhati and Bhulibai has also been found on government land in the village.