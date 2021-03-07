Ujjain: Admin frees Naresh Ginning Mill land worth over Rs 400 crore

Ujjain: District administration took the possession of precious land of old Naresh Ginning Mills’ 4.934 hectare land on Sunday. All the illegal constructions made on the land by land mafias were razed. The officials said that at present the price of land is over Rs 400 crores. The officials claimed that ginning plant was not operating on the land and the land was being used by encroachers and land mafias.

ADM Narendra Suryavanshi, ASP Amarendra Singh and SDM Sanjeev Sahu monitored the encroachment removal on the entire land.

The officials said that on this precious land was illegally occupied by land mafias for the years. The administration demolished beverage factory, wine shop, flourmill, printing press, medical store among other outlets established on the land.

A total of 26 shops and 12 warehouses were removed from the land, the officials added. The land of the ginning factory under survey number 1359/1 and 1359/2/3 was registered in the government document under Section 181 of Madhya Pradesh Land Revenue Act-1959. The administration also nixed the lease deed in the name of Naresh Ginning Mills.