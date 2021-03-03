Ujjain: Administration begins vacation of Vinod Mills land

Ujjain: District administration started to vacate precious land of Vinod Mills. On Wednesday boundary walls of the land were demolished. The administration has issued notices to those who are still living on the mills premises.

Consequently, inhabitants of the area have started vacating the quarters located on the land. Administration will remove all the construction on the land soon.

Tehsildar Abhishek Sharma said that a total of 18 hectares of the mills is to be sold through auctions and a part of land was already auctioned for Rs 77 crore. MPRDC will construct a road on a portion of the land.

Congress leader Ravi Rain said that sans any alternative arrangements, thr residents should have not been forced to vacate the quarters located on the land of Vinod Mills. He said that Congress condemns the decision of the administration to for the residents to vacate without providing them any alternative arrangements to live.