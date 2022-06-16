Ujjain: Action against randomly parked vehicles on Madhav Club Road

UMC staff picks up illegal display material from the Madhav Club Road in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after the meeting of the Road Safety Committee, traffic police and the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Wednesday made challans for vehicles parked randomly on the road from Teen Batti Chauraha to Lokmanya School Tiraha, which is commonly known as Madhav Club Road. During this, the drivers and shopkeepers were also seen making arguments with the traffic staff.

The staff of UMC and traffic police had gone to conduct an inspection from Teen Batti Chauraha to Loti School Tiraha. Here people park their vehicles randomly especially outside the Tejankar Hospital, Giriraj Heritage Tower, Madhav Club and garages of the Shopping Complex leading to traffic jam on the road. The same situation is there on the other side as well. Here too, from Siddharth Hotel to Hotel Hilton Tower, there is random parking on the road itself.

As soon as the staff started making challans, there was a stir. Meanwhile, some people also indulged in verbal altercation with the officers of the traffic police but they too did not escape without a challan. Similarly, illegal banners, flex hoardings on both sides of the road were also confiscated by the UMC staff.

