Ujjain: ‘Accident’ turns out to be murder

Ujjain: The man whose body was found on the roadside at Nazarpur outpost five days ago was murdered, revealed a probe.

Prima facie police considered the case to be of an accident. The doctors who conducted the post mortem declared that deep marks of head injury indicate that the victim was assaulted.

Police have arrested 2 brothers in the case. Dinesh's son of Bhilsingh Banjara of Nazarpur was found on the road on July 20.

After receiving the PM report the cops launched a probe which revealed that the deceased Dinesh was in touch with the wife of the accused Santosh over mobile.

On the day of the incident too, he had called Santosh's wife. Santosh, who lives in Nazarpur, shared this information with his brother Bhagwan.

Santosh and his brother Bhagwan were waiting for Dinesh. When he came near Santosh's house on the night of the incident, they both attacked with sticks and beat him to death.

The duo picked up Dinesh’s body and threw it on Agar Road to create a scene of accident.

Based on PM report the cops interrogated the brothers and they accused confessed to the crime.