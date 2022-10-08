Ujjain: Abhinav Rangmandal to host 37th National Drama Fest from tomorrow

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Abhinav Rangamandal is going to organise the 37th National Drama Festival from October 9 to 15 at the Kalidas Sanskrit Academy under a series of events organised throughout the year to celebrate 40 years of its establishment. In this event, on October 9, under the direction of Seema Sharma, a play “Adaab Arz” composed by Moliere will be presented and the presentation will be given by Himachal Research Institute and Rang Mandal Mandi (Himachal Pradesh). On October 10, there will be a performance of the play “Lomadia” under the direction of film actor Ashok Banthia. This play has been composed by RZ Usman and the team name is Mystic Acts Mumbai (Maharashtra).

On the same evening, senior journalist Girija Shankar will be honoured with the National Abhinav Rang Samiksha Samman, along with a sum of Rs 11,000. A play has been postponed due to the Prime Minister’s visit on October 11. On October 12, will be presented by Manch Theatre, Amritsar, the play “Dushman” directed by Kewal Dhaliwal, authored by Henrik Ibsen, translated by Kewal Dhaliwal. On October 13, under the direction of senior theatre artist Sharad Sharma composed by B Priestley and Surendra

Sharma, the play “Ek Inspector Se Mulaqat” which is translated by Pratibha Sharma will be presented. On October 14, the comedy-drama “Bin Dulhan” will be presented under the direction of Dhananjay Sharma. The play is written by Anil K Mukherjee and will be presented by Rohit Tripathi’s Upstage Natya Group, Delhi.

Abhinav Mandal head Sharad Sharma said, on the closing evening of October 15, the artistes of host organisation under his direction will stage the 110th presentation of his famous play “Court Martial”, the author of this play is Swadesh Deepak. On the occasion, Padma Shree Vaman Kendra, a noted director of Hindi and Marathi theatre, will be given an innovative award of Rs 51,000 by philanthropist and advocate CB Gupta.