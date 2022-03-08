Ujjain: AAP demands waiver of electricity bills for coronavirus period

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The proposed power tariff hike of MP government by 11% for farmers and 10% hike for domestic consumers evoked stiff opposition on Monday from Aam Adami Party (AAP). While submitting a memorandum under leadership of district president Mahesh Manchandiya, party workers demanded waiver of power bills of poor for corona virus period.

The AAP party said many among the poor lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic and increasing the electricity rates will aggravate the situation.

In 2015, the AAP came to power in Delhi promising cheap electricity and water supply. The party also demanded appropriate reduction in bill amount for all other categories.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 01:26 AM IST