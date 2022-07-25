Ujjain: 'A humble person is able to attain completeness in life'

Academician from Delhi, Jagram addresses the valedictory session | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day international conference on “Independence in Education and National Education Policy 2022” jointly organised by Shiksha Sanskriti Uthaan Nyas, New Delhi and Vikram University concluded at Vikram Kirti Mandir here on Sunday.

The concluding session of the conference was presided over by Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, vice-chancellor, Vikram University. Jagram, famous academician and thinker from New Delhi, was the key speaker of the session. In his address, Jagram said that both teacher and student should have character and moral values. If a person has high moral values, then only his life makes some sense. He added that positive thought cannot be the property of an individual rather it belongs to “One and all”. He stated that devotion is incomplete without love and commitment and education plays an important role in imparting humbleness and generosity to an individual’s personality.

He further clarified that a person who is not arrogant is able to attain completeness in life. He also said that everyone should have an aim in his life and “Shiksha Sanskriti Uthaan Nyas” is working in the direction of teaching individuals how to attain life goals by attaining knowledge.

Prof Pandey said that students should adopt new education policy but should not forget their basics and should lay stress on enhancing their writing abilities. He further added that today youth do not have to write much as a result they are not gaining writing skills. He also laid stress on the fact that “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas” has become a national movement nowadays. He also stated that in the coming time Vikram University will try to work in collaboration with Shiksha Nyas.

The national coordinator of Shiksha Nyas Dr Durga Prasad Agrawal and secretary Atul Kothari joined the conference virtually from New Delhi. The technical session of the conference was chaired by Prof Dinesh Sharma, vice-chancellor of Dr Ambedkar University, Mhow. In his address, he stated that from the coming convocation of his university he will be signing degrees in Hindi.

Different experts like Dr Suresh Chandra Shukla Sharad Aloak (Oslo, Norway), Dr. Sonesh Malik (USA), Yona Jofree Man (Tanjania), Omprakash Sharma (Jhabua), Dr Sandeep Joshi (Jaipur), Dr Rakesh Dhand, Bharat Vyas (Bhopal), Shobha Pendekar (Indore), Gayatri Swarnkar (Rajasthan), Dr Jai Verma, Dr Anjali Chintamani (Mauritius) were present. A report of the concluding session was presented by Dr DD Bedia. The session was conducted by Dr Zafar Mehmood and a vote of thanks was given by Dr Prashant Puranik.