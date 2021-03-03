Ujjain: 9-day Shivnavratri festival begins at Mahakal temple with grandeur, devotion

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The nine-day Shivnavratri Utsav began at Mahakaleshwar Temple on Wednesday.

At 8 am, Shivpanchami puja was performed at Koteshwar Mahadev located near Kotiteerth Kund. It was followed by Ekadash-Ekadashni Rudrabhishek and bhog aarti. Each day till Mahashivratri festival that will be celebrated on March 12, Mahakal Jyotirlingam will be decked up with flowers, sandal paste, vermillion. About 11 brahmins and two assistant priests will perform rituals during nine days.

Besides, Hari Kirtan will be held every day from 4 pm to 6 pm near Navgrah Mandir. It will be performed by Ramesh Kanadkar from Indore whose father Shriram Kanadkar started it in 1909.

Mahakaleshwar temple management committee administrator Narendra Suryawanshi said entry of devotees in the sanctum sanctorum will remain restricted during nine days. They will be allowed to have darshan of the presiding deity from barricaded stairs behind Nandi Mandapam.

The devotees will be allowed to enter from Chardham Mandir side. The devotees who have purchased passes at the rate for Rs 250 will be allowed to enter from Harsiddhi Mandir Square. The VIPs, priests, temple committee employees and media persons will enter the temple from gate number 4.