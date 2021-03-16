Ujjain: 790 km roads worth Rs 17, 000 cr to be constructed in division

Ujjain: NHAI held a review meet on Tuesday. Divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav said that projects worth Rs 17, 000 crore are sanctioned for construction of 790 km of roads in the division.

It includes 244 km of roads under nine package roads which will be constructed at the cost of Rs 10,400 crore. So far, Rs 616 crore has been spent in land acquisition and now compensation of only Rs 49 crore is left, he added.

Two projects are being expedited by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) department in Ujjain division: construction of road connecting Kshipra River to Dewas and Ujjain and the other being 41 km road connecting Indore. The construction of this road will address the traffic woes of the commuters as the road would reach Ujjain from Dewas bypass.

Officials said, Ujjain-Jhalawar road will is to be constructed at the cost of Rs 455 crore. Earlier it was to be converted into a four-lane, but now it is included in the expressway. It was reported that there are problems pertaining to land acquisition, houses, shops and tree acquisition at various places. The Ujjain-Jhalawar route will start from Garoth. At present the pace of this project is slow. It will be expedited soon, Yadav added.

According to the officials, the work on Ujjain-Badnawar route has been expedited. Action plan for construction of Ujjain-Unhel-Nagda-Jaora-Petlawad route has been taken-up. It was reported that the award is yet to be passed in land acquisition amounting to Rs 870 crore due to this, the construction work is being delayed. Commissioner directed that the revenue department will prioritise the removal of encroachments.