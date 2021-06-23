Ujjain: 6.96 lakh people in district get corona vaccine

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 6,96,479 people have received anit-corona vaccine doses in the district. Of these, 6,9,951 people have received their first dose while 86,528 have received their second dose. District immunisation officer Dr KC Parmar said that in the vaccination campaign organised on June 21, a total of 10,6,457 vaccines were administered which is a record.

CORONA UNDER CONTROL

The second wave of corona, which wreaked havoc in the district in April and May, is now almost completely under control. On a welcome note, the Covid dedicated hospitals which were until recently were not able to admit all the patients of corona are now lying vacant. On Tuesday, only 16 infected persons were under treatment in Covid-19 Hospital, 8 in Covid-19 Care Center and 5 were under treatment in Covid-19 Care Center.

‘C-vax certificate must for drawing July’s salary’

Collector Asheesh Singh has issued an order directing the heads of all the departments to ensure all the officers and employees subordinate to them get Covid-19 jabs. Collector has directed the district treasury officer to collect the certificates of vaccination from all the district officers along with the salary bill for the month of June. At the same time, he has directed that the salary for the month of July should be released only when all the government employees are vaccinated. The heads of departments have also been directed to share the information about the vaccination of all contractual and daily wage government servants with the collector.