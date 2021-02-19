Ujjain: 60 Mallakhamb players from across the country take part in training camp

Ujjain: The seven-day Mallakhamb training camp concluded with an event presided over by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s MP-CG head Ashok Sohoney at the Madhav Seva Nyas campus, here on Friday.

The chief guest of the event was ex-minister and MLA Paras Jain. SP and district sports chief Satyendra Kumar Shukla was the special guest.

It was organised under the joint aegis of Madhya Pradesh Mallakhamb Sangh, Sports and Youth Welfare Department and Madhav Seva Nyas.

Nyas secretary Vipin Arya and Sangh secretary Kishori Sharan Shrivastava said that more than 60 participants from all over the country attended this camp. They include participants from the education department and other sports backgrounds. They were also given certificates of graduation at the camp.

Dronacharya award recipient Mallakhamb coach Yogesh Malaviya and renowned yoga dietician and physiotherapist Dr Anurag Acharya were felicitated during the programme. State Mallakhamb Association president Sonu Gehlot rendered the vote of thanks.