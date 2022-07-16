e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: 6 more test positive to COVID-19 in district, tally at 20

According to the medical bulletin issued by the CMHO at about 10.30 pm, samples of 235 persons were taken on the day and out of them 6 (2.55%) were found Corona positive.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 09:14 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Six more persons tested Corona positive, in the district on Friday. It took the tally of Covid-19 patients to 20 though the number of deaths remains at 176.

All of them belong to Ujjain City itself. One Corona patient was discharged on the same day. One patient has been admitted to dedicated Covid-19 Health Centre while the remaining 19 patients have been put under home isolation.

