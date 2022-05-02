Ujjain: 52 students make 2016 Ganesh paintings in 33 minutes

Ujjain(Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to get the name of Sahaj Arts registered in the India Book of Records, a special programme was organised at a hotel located on Indore road here on Sunday. In just 33 minutes, 52 students surprised everyone by making 2016 Ganesh paintings on 56 bedsheets.

Harsha Chetwani, director of Sahaj Arts, told that all the students were working hard for the last 1 month for the India Book of Records.

A total of 36 Ganeshji were made on each bed sheet measuring 7x7 feet. Each Ganeshji measured about 1 foot 2 inches.

At the start of the event senior members of the society Vasu Keswani, Ramesh Rajpal, Ramesh Samdani and Mahesh Gangwani worshipped and lighted the lamp.

The programme ended with the national anthem recital. Kishore Mulani, Vijay Chetwani, Kapil Bashani, Saurabh Khandelwal, Kamya Lalwani along with a large number of residents were present. Neha Varyani conducted the proceedings.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:13 AM IST