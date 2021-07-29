Ujjain: 51 feet high home for birds comes up in Mangalnath Temple

Ujjain: In the renowned Mangalnath temple, a 51 feet high rainbasera has been built for the birds. The credit of the initiative goes to the Gujrat-based devotee.

The facility will not only provide birds with food and water, it will be act as their home.

Purushottam Bhai, Ukabhai and Amar Solar of Gujarat had planned to build rainbasera in the temples. The 51 feet long Rainbasara has been christened Shri Ram Kabooter Ghar. Arrangements for food and water will be made in a day or two.