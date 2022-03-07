Ujjain: 501 trees planted in MSRVVP under Ankur Abhiyan

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Members of various institutions and volunteers planted 501 saplings under the Ankur Abhiyan at Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Ved Vidya Pratishthan (MSRVVP) on Chintaman Road.

Institute secretary Virupaksha Jeddi, Vasundhara Hariyali Mahotsav founder Mohan Maru, Rupantaran society member Rajiv Pahwa, Environment Conservation Institute member Gorav Malpani, Hariom Vriksha Mitra committee member Ajay Bhatkhande, auditor association provincial president JP Hardenia and Dayaram Tavar Darbar, Okhleshwar ghat development committee member Satyanarayan Kachhwaya, Shubh sandesh social welfare committee member Priti Goyal, Rotary Club member Dhirendra Raina, BOI AGM Vinay Kumar, Kshipra forestry deputy ranger KK Panwar planted the molshree tree and inaugurated the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Virupaksha said that the molshree tree cures throat cancer. Vasundhara Hariyali Mahotsav committee has provided all 501 trees and the students in gurukul will be looking after the saplings on a daily basis. The members and volunteers planted saplings of neem, blueberry, peepal, sesame, tamarind and many other varieties. They also clicked pictures and uploaded it on the Vayudoot Ankur App.

The heads and officials of various organisations appealed to the residents to plant more and more trees and look after them for the purpose of environmental protection. More than 100 people including youth, college students, children, elders and women participated in the programme.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 12:24 PM IST