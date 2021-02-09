Ujjain: 400 Kg substandard namkeen seized

Ujjain: The additional district magistrate (ADM) and team of officials conducted a raid and seized 400 kg substandard and harmful namkeen from a namkeen unit Dhancha Bhawan area on Tuesday.

As per reports on receiving complaints that substandard and harmful namkeen is being manufactured in the area, ADM Narendra Suryavanhi and concerned officials conducted the raid at the manufacturing unit owned by Jaikishan Bhimwani.

The unit was using caustic soda (Sodium Hydroxide) which is used in manufacturing of detergents to wash clothes and substandard gram floor (besan)- to make snacks.

Suryavanshi said caustic soda is very harmful for human beings. The unit was using used edible oil-- which is banned--for preparing namkeen. An FIR has been registered against the manufacturer for adulteration. The manufacturer sells its products in the name of Shri Hari and Hariom Namkeen.