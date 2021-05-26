Ujjain: 32 from the city among 41 test positive, tally reaches 18,838

Ujjain: As per health bulletin issued at 9 pm, with 41 persons tested corona positive on Wednesday the tally reached 18,838 in the district. Among the new patients 32 are from city. The toll is 168.

On Tuesday, 45 people tested positive taking the tally to 18,797. Out of the 2,232 sample reports, 24 persons from Ujjain City, 12 from Barnagar, 6 from Mahidpur, 2 from Khachrod and 1 from Nagda tested positive. All of them are symptomatic. No death case was reported on the day.

Out of 1384 patients under treatment 607 are symptomatic. Samples of 2,91,134 people have been taken across the district and no report is awaited. With 281 discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 17,245.