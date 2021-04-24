Ujjain: 31 students found infected with Covid; entire family of doctor test positive

Ujjain: The health bulletin released late on Friday night, has revealed that 31 more students have tested positive for corona.

As per the bulletin, 5 lawyers of the city, three policemen, one nurse, two professors, 5 teachers, 2 doctors, 2 MPEB personnel, two railwaymen, a Asha worker, a ward boy, an MR, a yoga teacher, a CA, a physiotherapist, a priest, a medical shop owner, a milk shop owner too tested positive for corona.

Three young doctors and two other staff of RD Gardi Medical College, 35-year-old resident doctor of Dhanwantri Marg, a 60-year-old nurse of Charitable Hospital, a jail staff, 4 policemen from Police Line, an entire family of doctor from Kshipra Vihar have also tested positive for corona, revealed bulletin.

New patients have come to fore in 10 houses of Rishi Nagar. Corona has also hit posh colonies like Shivaji Park and Azad Nagar.

A 25-year-old girl living in Gonda outpost who is a chartered accountant, a ward boy of Civil Hospital and Three members of a family living in Bengali Colony have also tested positive.

Entire family of doctor tests positive

Many doctors of the city are risking their own lives to treat patients. An entire family of a 50-year-doctor doctor, who resides in Shipra Vihar Colony has been hit by corona. The doctor said he operated the appendix of a 17-year-old youth at Sanjeevani Hospital on Saturday. The RT-PCR test of youth turned out to be negative, but a CT-scan revealed that the youth was corona positive. The doctor, said that a day after operating the child, he experienced certain problems which prompted him to go for the corona examination along with his family including himself, a 21-year-old daughter, a 15-year-old son and a 46-year-old wife. The entire family has tested positive is now under home isolation.

Sanskrit scholar Kanchan Tripathi dies of corona

Kanchan Tripathi, the daughter-in-law of the late Acharya Ramamurthy Tripathi, the country’s leading critic, litterateur and former Hindi department head of Vikram University and wife of social worker Amitabh Tripathi died of corona at a private hospital late on Friday. She was 57. For the past several decades, she served as a trained graduate Sanskrit teacher in Kendriya Vidyalaya across country. She is survived by two sons.