Ujjain: 3-yr-old girl’s peep from grilled window becomes her last

Ujjain: A 3-year-old girl lost her life in a tragic accident in Sindhi Colony on Friday.

According to the Neelganga police, a 3-year-old girl, Divyanshi, daughter of Ajay Rai, a resident of Muzafferpur was playing with her brother at home while her mother had gone to the market. While playing, the girl climbed onto a bucket in order to peep outside the grilled window of the room.

But, suddenly the bucket toppled and the neck of the girl got stuck in the grill. The girl couldn’t find any other thing to support her feet so her neck had to bear the weight of the rest of her body. After writhing in pain for some time, she became unconscious.

When Divyanshi’s mother, Ranidevi, came back home, she was shocked to find her hanging from the grill. Trembling with fear and overwhelmed by the horrifying sight, she called her husband, Ajay, who is a worker at a bakery. The duo rushed the girl to a hospital where the girl died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered and further probe is on.