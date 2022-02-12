Ujjain: 3-day celebrations to mark ISKCON temple’s 16th anniversary begins today

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): ISKCON Temple Ujjain is celebrating the sixteenth anniversary of its establishment. On this occasion, three-day event is being organised from February 12 to 14.

According to PRO Raghav Pandi Das, on Saturday, ISKCON bureau secretary Basu Ghosh Prabhu will present Bhagwat Katha from 8 am. Katha on Nityananda Prabhu’s appearance will be held from 5.30 pm. Likewise, on Sunday, there will be a Bhagwat Katha, a huge city sankirtan will also be taken out from 3.30 pm. In the evening, a fully air-conditioned auditorium with a capacity of 500 people will be inaugurated by Basu Ghosh.

On the occasion of Nityananda Trayodashi on Monday, Bhagwat Katha will be narrated by Guna Kesh Prabhu in the morning. On the occasion of the anniversary, God will appear in new clothes. Mahabhishek, Maha Aarti will follow. In the evening there from Bhakti Prem Swamiji Maharaj and then there will be Nityanand Katha. Thereafter Gaur Aarti, Kirtan and daily kirtan on the bhajans of Bhakticharu Swami Maharaj. Bhajan Kirtan will continue till 10 pm.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 10:57 AM IST